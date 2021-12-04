Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby comes to life in first-look trailer for Channel 4’s festive animation

Channel 4 is continuing its festive tradition of animated Christmas specials with a new adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby – and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look.

Following in the tradition of past specials like The Snowman, The Tiger Who Came to Tea, and last year’s Quentin Blake’s Clown, The Abominable Snow Baby is based on a short story from Pratchett’s bestselling book of Christmas tales, Father Christmas’ Fake Beard.

You can watch a trailer for the half-hour animation below, ahead of its airing soon on Channel 4.

Narrated by David Harewood, The Abominable Snow Baby tells the story of a quintessentially English town which is thrown into disarray by a huge snowfall and the dramatic appearance of a 14-foot tall Abominable Snow Baby.

Shunned and feared by the local townsfolk, Snow Baby is rescued by the indomitable Granny (voiced by Julie Walters) who along with grandson Albert (voiced by Hugh Dancy), welcomes him into her home, showering her new pet with love and affection, changing the town’s perception and helping the community overcome their initial prejudices.

Produced using traditional hand-drawn animation techniques, The Abominable Snow Baby has been directed by Massimo Fenati and executive produced by Tess Cuming, with Eagle Eye Drama’s Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino overseeing the project as joint Creative Directors and with Rob Wilkins as Executive Producer for Narrativia.

Announcing the special back in April, Caroline Hollick – Channel 4 Head of Drama – said: “Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby is a magnificent, heart-warming, riotously funny story about love, courage and compassion. Witty, entertaining and deeply moving in equal measure, it captures the spirit of Christmas with Sir Terry’s unique charm.”

The Abominable Snow Baby will form part of Channel 4’s Christmas Day schedule, along with a Great British Bake Off Christmas special featuring the cast of It’s A Sin and a festive edition of First Dates.

Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby airs at 7:30pm on Christmas Day on Channel 4 and will also available be on All 4. Visit our Drama hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.