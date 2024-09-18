In the background, Newsnight's former deputy editor Stewart Maclean (Éanna Hardwicke) is chatting to Prince Andrew's private secretary Amanda Thirsk (Joanna Scanlan), discussing how well the interview went.

Looking rather awkward with one another, Thirsk asks Maclean if they'll keep in touch, to which he replies: "Absolutely."

She thanks him, and the camera then focuses on a chatting Maitlis and Prince Andrew, who have now completed doing the rest of their footage.

Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis and Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew in A Very Royal Scandal. Christopher Raphael/Blueprint/Sony Pictures Television

With the cameras down, they relax a little more, and Prince Andrew points to a bust of Prince Albert, talking about how he's known as the "first royal entrepreuneur", and that "Her Majesty calls me the second".

Cutting the small talk, he then asks Maitlis how she thinks the interview went.

"I thought it was very frank," she responds. "Yes, yes I hope so. I certainly do appreciate the chance to... obviously it was a risk, but no, no, I felt it and you felt it?" Prince Andrew then asks.

Looking overjoyed, Maitlis says "absolutely", and adds that she should go - but not before Prince Andrew thanks her and shakes her hand. "Thank you, Emily," he says finally, as Maitlis looks plainly at him before leaving the palace.

Maitlis serves as one of the executive producers on the new Prime Video series, which comes just months after Netflix's own adaptation of the interview in film Scoop.

The official synopsis for the series says: "One night. One hour. One interview that sent shockwaves around the globe. Based on the real-life 2019 interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew.

"A Very Royal Scandal follows the action of Maitlis and Prince Andrew in the lead-up to the interview, the groundbreaking event itself and the many questions left in its wake that would change their lives forever."

