If her roles in Broadchurch, Peep Show and The Night Manager, didn’t make you love Olivia Colman then there’s now another reason: the most recent episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

In the genealogy series, the actor – due to play Elizabeth II in the next series of The Crown – traced her family roots far from her native Norfolk to Kolkata, where she discovered a letter written from her three times great-grandfather describing his blossoming romance with Colman’s three times great-grandmother.

Colman's voice shook as she read one particular passage from the letter: “I took her hand again… and I did fancy that once or twice there was a little motion which might have said, ‘I am not indifferent to you.’”

Viewers couldn’t get over how sweet the moment was...

Colman then dropped a quote that perfectly summed up the show…

Fans also couldn’t get over how enthusiastic Colman was, whooping with joy after chasing down her family history (“My great-great-great-grandmother is Indian! This is so exciting! I’m much more interesting than I thought I was!").

In summary...

Who Do You Think You Are? continues Monday, 9pm on BBC1

