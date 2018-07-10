Everyone is now even more in love with Olivia Colman after her Who Do You Think You Are? episode
The Broadchurch and Peep Show star delighted viewers with her family history
If her roles in Broadchurch, Peep Show and The Night Manager, didn’t make you love Olivia Colman then there’s now another reason: the most recent episode of Who Do You Think You Are?
In the genealogy series, the actor – due to play Elizabeth II in the next series of The Crown – traced her family roots far from her native Norfolk to Kolkata, where she discovered a letter written from her three times great-grandfather describing his blossoming romance with Colman’s three times great-grandmother.
Colman's voice shook as she read one particular passage from the letter: “I took her hand again… and I did fancy that once or twice there was a little motion which might have said, ‘I am not indifferent to you.’”
Viewers couldn’t get over how sweet the moment was...
Colman then dropped a quote that perfectly summed up the show…
More like this
Fans also couldn’t get over how enthusiastic Colman was, whooping with joy after chasing down her family history (“My great-great-great-grandmother is Indian! This is so exciting! I’m much more interesting than I thought I was!").
In summary...
Who Do You Think You Are? continues Monday, 9pm on BBC1