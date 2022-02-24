From Blumhouse Television, the new five-part documentary series highlights these unsettling true stories, which hope to "chronicle the masked menace that can be lurking right down the hall".

From con-artists to stone cold killers, Netflix are looking at several stories where seemingly harmless roommates turned into real-life nightmares in Worst Roommate Ever.

So, when does it start?

Worst Roommate Ever release date

The series will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday 1st March. Episodes will be available to stream from 8am (BST)

What is Worst Roommate Ever about?

The series will focus on four terrifying cases, some of which occurred in the '80s and left many fearing for their lives. It will include interviews from the victims, who will recount their experiences, detailing how the people they lived with revealed their “malevolent and sometimes violent intentions”.

One of the cases featured in the doc is about Dorothea Puente, the 1980s serial killer convicted of killing tenants who lived in her downtown Sacramento home.

Puente was known for drugging the elderly, homeless, and disabled tenants at her boarding home. She would cash their Social Security checks and then bury them at her property.

KC Joy, who was convicted of murdering his roommate Maribel Ramos in 2013, conman Youssef Khater, and Jamison Bachman, who was convicted of murdering his brother, Harry, in Montgomery County, will also be subjects.

Is there a trailer?

There is!

Netflix shared a short clip from the documentary, revealing the cases mentioned.

In the teaser, a woman can be heard crying as she makes a 911 call.

"I'm just calling to let you guys know that if something happens," she says, before being cut off by the operator who asks: "Why are you crying?"

She responds: "Because I'm afraid."

"What, of your roommate?" the operator asks.

You can watch the clip below:

Worst Roommate Ever starts on Netflix on Tuesday, 1st March. Read our guide to the best series on Netflix.