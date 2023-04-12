The crime was committed by two brothers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who planted two homemade pressure cooker bombs that detonated 14 seconds and 210 yards (190m) apart near the finish line of the race.

Back in April 2013, a domestic terrorist attack took place during the annual Boston Marathon, resulting in the death of three people as well as injuring hundreds of others, including 17 who lost limbs.

Almost 10 years since the horrific crime, Netflix have revisited the case for its three-part docuseries American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing, showing the days that followed the attack.

Following the incident, the FBI declared the Tsarnaev brothers as suspects and released photos of them. During the search, Dzhokhar and Tamerlan killed an MIT policeman and engaged in a shootout with the police. Dzhokhar was captured, but Tamerlan died.

So, who exactly was Tamerlan Tsarnaev? And how did he die?

Here's everything you need to know about Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

Who was Tamerlan Tsarnaev?

Chechen-born Tamerlan Tsaenaev emigrated to the United States as a teenager in 2003 and aspired to be a boxer.

Along with his brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Tamerlan planted pressure cooker bombs at the Boston Marathon on 15th April 2013.

The bombings killed three people and reportedly injured as many as 281 others.

Three days later on 18th April, the FBI declared them as suspects in the case and released images of them.

Following their identification, the Tsarnaev brothers killed an MIT policeman and kidnapped a man in his car. The man managed to escape and the next day, the brothers had a shootout with the police, during which two officers were severely injured.

Tamerlan was shot at several times and his brother Dzhokhar ran him over while escaping in the stolen car. He died soon after.

