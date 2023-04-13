Back in 2013, brothers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev planted two homemade pressure cooker bombs that exploded near the finish line of the race.

Netflix has revisited the horrific Boston marathon bombing in its new documentary, American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing .

Following the incident, the police named them as suspects and released their photos, causing the brothers to flee.

During the search, Dzhokhar and Tamerlan shot and killed MIT Police Officer Sean Collier in a failed attempt to steal his firearm. They later engaged in a shootout with the police, during which Dzhokhar escaped in an SUV, running his brother over in the process. Tamerlan died shortly after.

But, what happened to Dzhokhar? And where is he now?

Read on for everything you need to know about Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Who is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev?

Dzhokhar "Jahar" Anzorovich Tsarnaev is a Kyrgyz-American terrorist. Along with his brother Tamerlan, Dzhokhar planted pressure cooker bombs at the Boston Marathon on 15th April 2013.

The bombs were detonated 14 seconds and 210 yards (190m) apart near the finish line of the race. It resulted in the death of three people and injured 281 others.

At the time of the attack, Dzhokhar was a student at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

Three days after the bombings, the FBI named the Tsarnaev brothers as suspects and released their photos.

In an attempt to flee, Dzhokhar and Tamerlan kidnapped a man in his car and killed an MIT policeman. The other man escaped and a shootout ensued between the brothers and the police. During the shootout, Dzhokhar escaped in an SUV and ran his brother over in the process. Tamerlan died soon after.

Dzhokhar was injured but managed to escape, leading to a manhunt with thousands of police searching a 20-block area of Watertown, Massachusetts.

Where is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev now?

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Getty Images

On 19th April 2013, Dzhokhar was found seriously injured and hiding in a boat just outside of the perimeter the police had been searching. After opening fire at the boat, the police arrested him and took him to a medical centre.

Dzhokhar was charged on 22nd April with using and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death and with malicious destruction of property resulting in death.

He was convicted on 8th April 2015 and found guilty of all 30 counts – including use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence causing death; carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury; use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death, and bombing of a place of public use resulting in death.

Dzhokhar was sentenced to death, however, it was vacated upon appeal in 2020.

In March 2022, the US Supreme Court upheld the original death sentence and he was placed back on death row where he remains today. An execution date hasn't been scheduled yet.

