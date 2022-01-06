When is The Beatles: Get Back released in IMAX and on DVD/Blu-ray?

Peter Jackson’s epic documentary series The Beatles: Get Back was an instant sensation when it launched in November 2021 on Disney Plus.

Advertisement

But for fans of the rock ‘n’ roll band who don’t have access to the streaming service, there’s good news: the rooftop concert section will be gracing some IMAX screens in 2022.

The impromptu concert, which the Beatles performed unannounced at their Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters on 30th January 1969, will be a 60-minute feature, entitled The Beatles: Get Back – Rooftop Concert.

While the Disney Plus documentary also features the full concert, the footage and audio will reportedly be optimised for IMAX with IMAX DMR (Digital Remastering) technology.

Get Back is cut from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage from the recording of The Beatles’ final album, Let It Be. The material was originally destined for American filmmaker Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 documentary, which chronicles the making of the band’s final studio album – and has been unseen and unheard for decades.

Following the documentary’s release, The Beatles: Get Back producer/director Peter Jackson defended the runtime of his epic new series, which consists of three episodes between two and three hours long. Jackson recently explained that he feared leaving anything important out of the picture, which might otherwise have taken “another 50 years” to cover.

“I felt acutely – and this is the Beatles fan part of me kicking in – anything I don’t include in this movie might go back in the vault for another 50 years. I was seeing and hearing these amazing moments. I thought: ‘God, people have got to see this. This is great. They have to see this,'” he told NME.

Talking about how the documentary was made by a fan, for the fans, he added: “I’m certainly a Beatles fan. I was born in 1961, so I was alive when the Beatles were actually releasing their albums. I can’t remember the Beatles in the ’60s [and] my parents never bought a single Beatles album. We had about 30 records when I was growing up, and not a single Beatles record.

“But with some pocket money that I saved up, I bought the Red and Blue compilation albums in 1972 and ’73. That was the first time in my life that I ever bought an LP and it was two double albums. And that started me off being a Beatles fan and I have been ever since.”

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Beatles: Get Back – Rooftop Concert including the DVD release date and when the feature is showing on IMAX.

When will The Beatles: Get Back be released in IMAX?

The 60-minute feature will debut at select IMAX cinemas on 30th January 2022, the 53rd anniversary of the band’s epic concert.

Select IMAX cinemas will host the screenings, with the event also boasting a filmmaker Q&A with Jackson.

“I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” Jackson said in a statement. “It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment, added: “Ever since Peter Jackson’s beautiful and illuminating docuseries debuted, we’ve heard non-stop from fans who want to experience its unforgettable rooftop performance in IMAX.

“We are so excited to partner with Disney to bring Get Back to an entirely new stage and give Beatles fans everywhere a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch and hear their heroes in the unrivalled sight and sound of IMAX.”

And that’s not all. Following the premiere on 30th January 2022, The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert will get a global theatrical release from 11th to 13th February.

The Beatles: Get Back DVD release date

If you’re hoping to watch The Beatles: Get Back from the comfort of your own home, there’s great news on that front.

Following the IMAX screenings, The Beatles: Get Back will come out on Blu-ray and DVD in the United States on 8th February 2022.

There isn’t an official UK DVD release date as yet, but fans will be pleased to hear that a 3-Disc Blu-ray collector’s set is now available to pre-order on Amazon in the UK.

Is The Beatles: Get Back on Disney Plus?

Yes, The Beatles: Get Back is a Disney Plus exclusive docuseries, meaning you’ll need to become a subscriber of the streaming service to watch it – sign up now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Advertisement

Whether the 60-minute version will be released on Disney Plus at a later date remains to be seen, so fans will have to stay tuned for more information.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Movies hub for the latest news.