The Beatles: Get Back – release date and latest news

To explain how big The Beatles were in their prime would be almost like describing a fever dream. They were chased down the streets, crowds would turn up in droves just to get a look at them and they had this kind of reception wherever they went in the world.

So needless to say for a band that huge, there are a lot of stories to be told about what went on behind the scenes and Disney Plus are giving us a look behind the curtain with The Beatles: Get Back, which will document the production of the band’s 1970 album Let It Be.

The LP – which went by the working title of Get back – remains a controversial one to this day and reception at the time was mixed, to say the least, but it remains a key point of The Beatles’ story.

Here’s all the essential info on the documentary from filmmaker Peter Jackson that will show us the long and winding road that was the making of Let It Be.

The Beatles: Get Back release date

We do not have long to wait until The Beatles: Get Back release date – episode one is set to hit Disney+ on Thursday, 25th November. The wait for the final two parts will not be long either as they will arrive on the 26th and 27th November – so that’s three days in a row of Beatles fun to enjoy!

Each episode is around two hours long so we will have six hours worth to watch in the end (the length is a giveaway that Peter Jackson directed it).

How to watch The Beatles: Get Back

To watch The Beatles: Get Back, you will need to sign up to Disney+ if you are not yet a member. There are free trials available, but with the amount of content on there now we would be surprised if you did not feel the need to stick with it.

What is The Beatles: Get Back about?

The Beatles: Get Back will take an in-depth look at the band as they were in the process of making the album, Let It Be. It originally had the name Get Back, hence the title of this new docu-series.

There was a documentary about the album before, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 production also called Let It Be, and this will draw on the material used from that. But there is a lot more material being released this time around including key moments in the band’s history such as George Harrison quitting – he came back, obviously.

The surviving members of the band are definitely pleased with the series ,with Sir Paul McCartney saying earlier in the year: “I am really happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about the Beatles recording together”. He and Ringo Starr gave their full cooperation to director Jackson, as did the wives of late band members John Lennon and George Harrison.

“There was hours and hours of us just laughing and playing music, not at all like the Let It Be film that came out” added Ringo Starr. “There was a lot of joy and I think Peter will show that.”

The Beatles: Get Back trailer

You can get a glimpse of watch to expect from Get Back – including incredible restorations of archive footage – below.

The Beatles Get Back will premiere on Disney Plus on Thursday 25th November 2021. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

