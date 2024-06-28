Stubblefield later took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. She was sentenced to time served and released from prison.

Stubblefield was known as a disability advocate and respected academic when she met Johnson in 2009, after his family hired her in the hope that she would help him communicate using a keypad.

Stubblefield, who was married at the time, said the two fell in love and had a consensual sexual relationship, but Johnson's family were horrified and said he didn’t have the capacity to consent.

The complicated relationship between Stubblefield and Johnson and the court case that ensued gripped America, and it's now the focus of new documentary Tell Them You Love Me.

Speaking about the documentary, which is directed by Nick August-Perna and executive produced by Louis Theroux, the latter told The Sun: "At its heart is a mystery – whether two people were in a Romeo and Juliet love story or whether it is a horrific crime. I think its success speaks to how powerful and emotionally complex the story is."

He continued: "You never quite know where it will go next. It was nearly 10 years ago that I first came across this story. It was a struggle to get the film commissioned."

He added: "It shows films you might think are risky or troubling or 'difficult' can also be compelling and reach a big audience."

The documentary has soared to the top of the Netflix chart in the US, but isn't available on the platform in the UK. So, how else can audiences watch it? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Tell Them You Love Me in the UK

Anna Stubblefield. Mindhouse

The documentary is available on Netflix in the US.

In the UK, audiences can watch the documentary on Sky or streaming platform NOW.

Tell Me You Love Me is available to watch on Sky and NOW in the UK and on Netflix US now – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

