With the most basic subscription, you can access over 30,000 shows and get Netflix Standard with Ads on top of this. You can then easily add on Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and a selection of speedy broadband options to make your watching experience as seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Here at RadioTimes.com, we’re big fans of the Sky Stream and are here to tell you exactly how to make the most of it. We’ll explain just how quick it is to set up, the great add-ons you can enhance your Sky Stream with and why you should think about upgrading your watching experience with a Sky Stream.

Get Sky Stream Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £22 a month

More like this

What is Sky Stream?

Sky Stream is a TV box – but not like we know it. Sky Stream allows you to watch all of your favourite shows, films, sports and cinema, over your Wi-fi. This means you won’t have to mess around with several cables or get a dish installed, instead just plug in your Sky Stream box to your TV and you’re good to go.

Sky Stream is one of the easiest ways to watch and you can view an impressive 30,000 shows and 150 channels from the streaming box. It puts all your apps in one place – think Netflix, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, Discovery Plus, Spotify. Sky will even link your current Netflix to the box so you won’t have to pay twice. All of this can be accessed by the Sky Stream voice-controlled remote, so you won’t even need to lift a finger!

Get Sky Stream Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £22 a month

How does Sky Stream work?

When you order a Sky Stream you will receive the box, a cable, and voice-controlled remote control. Simply plug in your box to the TV using the HDMI cable and follow the on-screen instructions to set it up. Once you’ve connected to your Wi-Fi, you’ll be good to go.

Of course, the better your broadband, the quicker your Sky Stream will be. We all know that buffering can be a real annoyance, especially when watching live TV. If your broadband is not quite up to scratch or is a bit slow then Sky have you covered.

You can add on Sky Broadband when you buy a Sky Stream and you’ll get both of them at a great price. This broadband will not only help connect your Stream but all other devices you’ve got in your home.

With each broadband deal you’ll get access to the 30,000 shows and 150 channels Sky offers with a Sky Entertainment package and a Netflix subscription on top.

The broadband deals you can pair with your Sky Stream are as follows: you can get Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix, plus Sky Superfast Broadband for £39 a month. You can get the same deal with Ultrafast Broadband for just £39 a month and Gigafast Broadband for £55 a month.

Get Sky Stream Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £22 a month

How easy is Sky Stream to set up at home?

Sky Stream is very easy to set up at home. The streaming box has been made with ease of use in mind and unlike previous Sky subscriptions, you won’t have to have a dish installed or have an engineer visit your home. Instead, you just have to plug in your Sky Stream box and start watching.

As it all works over Wi-Fi, the speed at which you can set up is impressive. This is made even quicker because Sky Stream is delivered via next-day delivery. If you buy a Sky Stream on Monday morning you can watch your favourite series by Tuesday afternoon.

Get Sky Stream Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £22 a month

What channels and services can you get with Sky Stream?

When you buy a Sky Stream it comes as standard, with Sky Entertainment and Netflix Standard with Ads. This gives you access to over 30,000 shows ranging from Sky Originals to all of your Netflix favourites. If you already have a Netflix subscription you won’t have to pay twice, instead it will be integrated into your Sky subscription.

If you want to enjoy all that Sky has to offer then you can easily build the perfect package. When buying your Stream, you’ll be able to add all of your favourite services and channels to your Sky Stream box, hassle-free.

If you’re a sports fan then you can add Sky Sports to your Stream for an extra £20 a month, for 24 months. This will give you access to hundreds of Premier League games, the F1, golf, NFL, and loads more. You can also throw in superfast broadband on top of this and in total you’ll get Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix, Sky Sports and Sky Superfast Broadband for only £59 a month!

Get Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix, Sky Sports and Sky Superfast Broadband for only £59 a month

If sport isn’t your thing then you can add Sky Cinema and its library of over 1,000 films and continual new releases, originals and Hollywood premieres for just £8 a month. On top of that, you can easily add Superfast Broadband, which gives you Sky Stream, Cinema, Entertainment, Netflix and Wi-Fi for just £47 a month!

Get Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix, Sky Cinema and Sky Superfast Broadband for only £47 a month

Advertisement

Get Sky Stream Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £22 a month