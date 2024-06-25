It features interviews with Derrick, his mother Daisy Johnson, brother John Johnson amongst various experts and traces the relationship between Stubblefield and Johnson.

"From the beginning, it was made clear that, to tell this story, we had to present all angles and involve all those who were part of it," co-executive producer Fellows told Netflix's Tudum. "The film is all the more powerful because of that."

As the documentary becomes available to watch in the US, here is the full true story explained.

What did Anna Stubblefield do?

In 2009, Anna Stubblefield first met Derrick after his elder brother John attended one of her courses in disability studies. At the end of the course, John approached Stubblefield about his brother and she agreed to teach Derrick basic literacy at his home. Soon after, Derrick was able to type simple sentences.

However in 2011, Derrick's family grew worried about Stubblefield's influence. His family noticed that Derrick began changing things he liked, from gospel to classical and beer to red wine.

Anna Stubblefield. Mindhouse

It was at this point that Stubblefield said she began developing romantic feelings for Derrick and she told him she loved him. In the documentary, Stubblefield says he replied and said he loved her too and asked her to kiss him.

However, Derrick's mother, Daisy Johnson, said her son wasn't able to engage in physical or emotional intimacy and reported Stubblefield to the police.

Where is Anna Stubblefield now?

In 2015, Stubblefield was found guilty of two counts of first degree aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The jury determined that Derrick was mentally incompetent and could not consent to sexual activity.

However, in 2017, she was granted an appeal and had her conviction overturned after an appeals court determined she did not receive a fair trial.

Stubblefield later took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. She was sentenced to time served and released from prison.

As of 2024, Stubblefield has an unspecified part-time job from home.

Tell Me You Love Me is available to watch on Sky and NOW in the UK and on Netflix US now – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.