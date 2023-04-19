Hosted by finance expert and author Ramit Sethi, the series follows the entrepreneur as he travels across the US, helping those in need of financial advice to achieve "their richest lives".

Brand new on Netflix this week is How to Get Rich – an eight-part docuseries that does exactly what it says on the tin.

While the series covers everything from debt and saving for retirement to multi-level marketing schemes, you may be wondering who exactly Ramit Sethi is – and we're here to fill you in.

Here's everything you need to know about finance expert Ramit Sethi from How to Get Rich.

Who is Ramit Sethi?

Ramit Sethi in How to Get Rich. Netflix

Ramit Sethi is an entrepreneur and finance expert, best known for writing 2009's I Will Teach You to Be Rich – a New York Times bestseller.

The 40-year-old grew up in California in a "middle-class family" and graduated from Stanford University with a degree in technology and psychology.

Whilst at university, he build a system that applied to over 60 scholarships and earned enough to attend grad school at Stanford.

However, when he invested his first scholarship cheque in the stock market and "immediately lost half [of his] money", he set up his website 'I Will Teach You to Be Rich', advising readers on how to make money through financial coaching programmes.

As well as publishing his 2009 book, which released a second edition in 2019, he also hosts a podcast of the same name.

Sethi has also written for Business Insider, Entrepreneur and CNBC.

According to CNBC, Sethi considers himself to be a "self-made millionaire" and in 2019, he married personal stylist and image consultant Cassandra Campa.

What is How to Get Rich?

Netflix's How to Get Rich is an eight-part series hosted by Ramit Sethi in which the finance expert helps people across the US "achieve their richest lives".

Throughout the series, he'll be helping people "spend extravagantly on the things [they] love but cut costs mercilessly on the things [they] don't".

Over six weeks, Sethi will be advising those in need of financial help on their problems.

