Entitled Live to Lead, the new interview series is "presented" by the pair and will showcase extraordinary leaders as they reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity.

Hot off the heels of the release of Harry & Meghan , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now unveiled the plans for their next Netflix project.

The surprise series has dropped its first trailer and in it, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be heard stating: "This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said: 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived, it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.'"

As the synopsis states: "Live to Lead highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change."

In the short trailer, we get a glimpse of what we can expect from the series, which boasts featured interviews with the likes of former US Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and South Africa’s national rugby union team captain and social inequality campaigner Siya Kolisi.

Also featuring in the series will be feminist icon and social justice activist Gloria Steinem, and anti-apartheid activist and former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Albie Sachs.

Live to Lead is a Nelson Mandela Foundation project created and directed by Geoff Blackwell, and executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The new series will premiere on Netflix just in time for the New Year on Saturday 31st December. The news comes after the final second part of their docuseries Harry & Meghan was released on the streaming giant on Thursday 15th December.

In it, viewers were able to witness pivotal moments and hear emotional anecdotes from the pair as they recounted the beginning stages of their romance, public reception to their relationship, ongoing disputes with the media and the fallout from their decision to officially step back from the royal family.

Live to Lead will debut on Netflix on Saturday 31st December. Harry & Meghan: Part I and Part II are now streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. It is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

