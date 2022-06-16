Matt Lucas learns ancestor knew Anne Frank on Who Do You Think You Are?

The Great British Bake Off host learns during his episode that one of his ancestors had known Anne Frank – one of the most discussed Jewish victims of the Holocaust, who kept a diary whilst hiding from Nazi officers.

Matt Lucas explores his family history in tonight’s episode of Who Do You Think You Are? , with a trip to Amsterdam revealing an extraordinary ancestral connection to Anne Frank.

BBC

Whilst exploring the story of his late grandmother Margot, who came to the UK in 1939 as a Jewish refugee and with whom he was very close, Lucas starts to learn more about the extended family she left behind.

“So, my ancestor would have known Anne Frank, absolutely the writer of one of the most important books ever written,” he says in the episode.

“It’s the one story everyone knows if you know no other story – that story about what happened to the Jews in World War II, you know the story of the Frank family.”

Tonight’s episode also sees Lucas look into the lives of his family members who fled to neutral Netherlands, only to be trapped once the Nazis invaded the country.

This season of Who Do You Think You Are? has so far seen Richard Osman and Sue Perkins explore their ancestral history, while the likes of Line of Duty‘s Anna Maxwell Martin and Death in Paradise‘s Ralf Little are set to appear later on in the month.

Who Do You Think You Are continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.