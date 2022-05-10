Great British Bake Off hosts past and present are also included in the line-up, with Sue Perkins and Matt Lucas both appearing in the five-part season, while the final slot is filled by former Pointless co-host Richard Osman .

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little and Line of Duty 's Anna Maxwell Martin are among the names confirmed for the upcoming season of Who Do You Think You Are?, which returns to BBC One later this month.

The opening episode airs on Thursday 26th May and sees Perkins learn the poignant story of her orphaned grandfather and a great grandfather interned as an ‘enemy alien’ during the First World War.

There will then be a one-week break due to the Platinum Jubilee, before the second episode sees Osman discover how one of his ancestors ended up entangled in a notorious murder trial.

Meanwhile, in the third episode, Lucas finds out more about his Jewish grandmother Margot, who came to the UK from Germany in 1939, while in the fourth, Maxwell Martin discovers a harrowing story of separation in her grandfather’s childhood.

Matt Lucas on Who Do You Think You Are? BBC

And in the final episode of the season, Death in Paradise star Little is delighted to discover a footballing legacy and a deeper connection to his hometown of Manchester.

Carl Callam, BBC Commissioning Editor for Documentaries, said of the line-up: "We are pleased to be back with a brand new series of Who Do You Think You Are?.

"It’s great to see some of our most loved celebrities trace their family history through these remarkable journeys, and their compelling stories. It’s such an extraordinary series, one that has story and heart at the centre, with a real resonance that brings history to life and shines a light on who and where we are now."

Colette Flight, Executive Producer for Wall To Wall, added: "Who Do You Think You Are? is back with another line-up of Britain’s best loved celebrities delving into their family trees, taking us from Brighton to Berlin, Manchester to Amsterdam, and Scotland to Lithuania.

"In an extraordinary array of stories they uncover a Victorian murder trial, personal tragedy, sporting triumph, and families fleeing for their lives and caught up in the tide of war. The stories are at once unique and universal - a reminder of our shared history and how it has shaped who we are today."