Judi Dench and Josh Widdicombe to take part in Who Do You Think You Are?

A fresh selection of famous faces will be featuring on Who Do You Think You Are? when it returns to the BBC this Autumn, including Dame Judi Dench and Josh Widdicombe.

Advertisement

The legendary actress will unearth her Danish roots and discover some “intriguing Shakespearean connections”, the BBC teased in a statement.

Widdicombe’s episode will see an ancestor cut out of the family fortune and a courtier who appeared to have an intimate relationship with the King before meeting an unfortunate end during the Civil War. And, as if that weren’t intriguing enough, The Last Leg star will also discover some connections to Elizabethan and Tudor nobility.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Dench and Widdicombe will be joined by an array of big names on the ancestry series, including former Labour politician Ed Balls, singer Pixie Lott and comedian Joe Lycett.

YouTuber and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Joe Sugg, alongside his sister and fellow YouTuber Zoe, explores his family tree, which includes a relative who survived the Great Fire of London.

Fellow Strictly alum and former footballer Alex Scott is also set to appear, with her episode taking the presenter on a journey to learn about her Jewish and Jamaican heritage.

Speaking of the new series, BBC boss Emily Smith said: “We are very excited for this new series of Who Do You Think You Are? and for viewers to share in an extraordinary mix of personal celebrity histories that will take them around the world, unearthing fascinating stories in family trees that are touching, enlightening and always captivating.”

Advertisement

Who Do You Think You Are? will return to BBC One in October 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.