So when is it back? And which celebs can we expect to see on the new series?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Who Do You Think You Are on TV?

Who Do You Think You Are? is back on Monday 12th October on BBC One.

The 17th series will kick off at 9pm, with episodes airing weekly.

What is Who Do You Think You Are about?

It is a genealogy documentary series in which celebrities trace their family trees, often unearthing intriguing stories about their ancestors.

Who is appearing on the new series of Who Do You Think You Are?

Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker, Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones, Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams and actress and comedian Liz Carr will all feature in the new series.

Jodie Whittaker

The actress is the focus of the first episode of the new series. Viewers will recognise her as the doctor from long-running sci-fi series.

In an interview with Radio Times Magazine, Jodie opened up about why she why she wanted to delve into her family history.

She said: "I was never teetering on the ‘Will I? Won’t I?’, I was always absolutely, ‘Oh my God, yeah!’ I was definitely keen. I’m not very good at playing too cool for school anyway. It’s not in my nature.”

Filming for the series got emotional as Jodie discovered a surprising family secret about her great grandfather in the "heartbreaking" episode.

David Walliams

David Walliams Getty Images

The BGT judge is the second celeb in this year's line up.

Speaking about his experience, he said: "I'm delighted to have taken part in the series. I started off the journey knowing very little about my ancestry. In making the programme I found out lots of family history I would never would have learned of. I was pleased to discover that being an entertainer runs in the family."

Liz Carr

Liz Carr Getty Images

Liz Carr is a British actress, comedian, broadcaster and international disability rights activist.

Liz learned a lot more about her family history, thanks to the BBC One show.

She said: "I have loved every moment of discovery, of following in the footsteps of my ancestors and learning how the past really has informed my present. All of the experts were generous and fascinating as they guided me back in time to introduce me to my family. Before doing Who Do You Think You Are? all I really knew about my ancestors was that they had died but now I know that they lived and how they lived. I like knowing that, I like knowing who they were and I feel very proud to be related to them."

Ruth Jones

Ruth Jones Getty Images

The Welsh actress is the fourth celebrity in this year's line-up. She's best known for playing Nessa on BBC Three sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which she co-wrote with James Corden.

Speaking of her time on WDYTYA, Ruth said: "Filming Who Do You Think You Are? was one of the best experiences I've ever had. I feel so privileged to have been taken on this spectacular journey into my heritage and to have discovered so much about my ancestors."

She added: "I've probably been guilty of assuming people from by-gone generations were stuffy, two dimensional and a bit dull. But my trip on Who Do You Think You Are? has proved the opposite to be true. I feel like I've got to know the real people behind the fading sepia photographs and it's made me want to find out more. Ancestry is where it's at!"

Who has appeared on past series of Who Do You Think You Are?

The last series of the show saw Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, former X factor judge Sharon Osbourne, James Bond star Naomie Harris, TOWIE’s Mark Wright, Have I Got News For You? captain Paul Merton and comedian Jack Whitehall looking into their family history.

During the series, Radcliffe delved into his ancestor’s WW1 correspondence, while Winslet discovered that she is descended from a military drummer boy.

Mark Wright also explore his Spanish and Jewish roots, and learnt that one ancestor was tortured by officers of the Spanish Inquisition.

Who narrates Who Do You Think You Are?

Poldark star Phil Davis is the current narrator on the show, having taken over from actress Cherie Lunghi in 2017. Before Lunghi, the documentary was narrated by Mark Strong and before him, by David Morrissey.

Is there a trailer for the new series of Who Do You Think You Are?

There most certainly is, and after watching it, we can't wait to see what the celebs find out!

You can watch the trailer here.

Who Do You Think You Are? starts on BBC One on October 12th at 9pm. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.