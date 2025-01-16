How to watch Marilyn Manson: Unmasked documentary - can you stream it?
The documentary takes a look at the musician's entire story across three episodes.
A new documentary series titled Marilyn Manson: Unmasked is airing across consecutive nights this week in the UK.
Split into three parts, the documentary charts the singer’s rise to stardom and details recent abuse allegations against him, which he has strongly denied.
As per the official synopsis, Marilyn Manson: Unmasked "unravels the shocking story of one of rock music’s most polarising figures".
"From his meteoric rise as the self-proclaimed 'Antichrist Superstar' to the chilling abuse allegations that have engulfed his career, this series dives deep into Manson’s world to separate fact from fiction," the synopsis continues.
The documentary features archive footage, and recent interviews with Manson’s ex-partner Evan Rachel Wood, Manson’s current lawyer and former fans, friends and band members.
Wondering how you can watch it? Read on for all the latest streaming options.
Yes, all three parts of the documentary are available to watch on demand on Channel 4 right now.
The three-part documentary is also being broadcast at 10pm across three nights on Channel 4 – between Tuesday 14th January and Thursday 16th January.
What is Marilyn Manson: Unmasked about?
Marilyn Manson: Unmasked takes a look at the musician’s entire story across three episodes.
The first episode will focus on Brian Warner’s transformation into Marilyn Manson and his rise to stardom in the 1990s, while the second and third will hone in on the allegations of abuse, the fallout from them and their wider implications on the entertainment industry
Watch the trailer below:
Marilyn Manson: Unmasked is available now on Channel 4.
