The documentary will chart the singer's rise to stardom and musical success, as well as focusing on recent abuse allegations against the singer, which he has denied.

As per the synopsis, Marilyn Manson: Unmasked "unravels the shocking story of one of rock music’s most polarising figures.

"From his meteoric rise as the self-proclaimed 'Antichrist Superstar' to the chilling abuse allegations that have engulfed his career, this series dives deep into Manson’s world to separate fact from fiction."

The first episode of the documentary series, entitled The Birth of Marilyn Manson, will explore Brian Warner’s transformation into Marilyn Manson and his rise to stardom.

The episode synopsis continues: "From his shocking stage antics to his offensive backstage behaviour, Manson became a lightning rod for moral panic. Accused by many of being a malign influence on American youth, he faced backlash for allegedly inspiring violence, including the Columbine High School massacre.

"Manson used the controversy to position himself as a misunderstood artist and an advocate for listening to disillusioned youth."

Evan Rachel Wood in Marilyn Manson: Unmasked. Channel 4

The second episode, Allegations of Abuse, dives into the allegations against Manson and features an interview with actress Evan Rachel Wood, who publicly accused the singer of “horrific” abuse in a social media post in 2021 and went on to expand further in her HBO docuseries Phoenix Rising.

The third and final episode, The Reckoning, dives into the fallout from the abuse allegations as well as their wider implications on the entertainment industry.

Following Wood's accusations, other women also came forward with similar allegations. Manson has strongly denied engaging in any non-consensual sexual acts, calling the claims “horrible distortions of reality”.

Manson initially filed a defamation lawsuit against Wood in March 2022, but he dropped the suit last year and agreed to pay her roughly $327,000 in attorneys’ fees (per Deadline).

Marilyn Manson: Unmasked will premiere on Channel 4 on Tuesday 14th January at 9pm.

