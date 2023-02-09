In 1999, Matthews's older brother Michael became the youngest Briton to summit Mount Everest. However, just three hours after reaching the top, the 22-year-old disappeared on the expedition, with his body never being found.

While reality fans will know Spencer Matthews best from his time on Made in Chelsea and his blossoming podcast career, the TV personality is opening up about the traumatic loss of his brother in Disney Plus 's upcoming documentary: Finding Michael.

In Finding Michael, Spencer Matthews heads to Everest to find his brother 23 years on alongside mountaineer Nirmal Purja, facing "unexpected and extreme challenges as well as intense time pressures when the weather closes in".

Executive produced by Bear Grylls, the documentary is set to arrive on Disney Plus later this year – here's everything we know so far about Finding Michael.

While Disney Plus has not yet confirmed an official release date for Finding Michael, Spencer Matthews has said that it will arrive on the streamer in "early" 2023.

Speaking about the documentary in an Instagram post in September 2022, he said: "I am now proud to announce, together with Disney Plus that early next year we will bring you Finding Michael, a strong and powerful story of brotherly love."

What is Finding Michael about?

Finding Michael is a feature-length documentary in which broadcaster and former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthew heads to Mount Everest to find his brother Michael, who disappeared whilst climbing the mountain 23 years prior.

"In 1999, Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton to summit Mount Everest. But three hours after he reached the top of the world, aged just 22, he disappeared into blinding snow and his body has never been found," Disney Plus says.

Spencer Matthews is heading on the mission to recover his brother's body alongside Nirmal 'Nims' Purja MBE – the world record holder for climbing all 14 mountains over 8,000 metres the fastest.

"As they follow in Michael’s footsteps, Spencer and Nims face unexpected and extreme challenges as well as intense time pressures when the weather closes in," the documentary teases.

Speaking about making the documentary on Instagram, Matthews said in August: "This has been the most meaningful and humbling experience of my own life and it is hoped the film will deliver my brave brother the decent legacy that he earned when so young."

Who appears in Finding Michael?

Spencer Matthews at Everest bootcamp. Instagram: @spencermatthews

Spencer Matthews is set to star in this upcoming documentary as he heads out on the challenging trek.

He'll be joined by Nirmal 'Nims' Purja, a mountaineer and world-record holder. He previously served in the British Army and the Special Forces before becoming the first person to climb all 14 eight-thousanders in just six months and six days – a challenge documented in Netflix's 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.

Is there a Finding Michael trailer?

Disney is yet to release a trailer for Finding Michael, however Spencer Matthews has shared a number of first-look images on Instagram, including a behind-the-scenes look at Everest basecamp, which he describes as "quite a brutal place".

Finding Michael arrives on Disney Plus later this year.

