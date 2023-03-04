The documentary was set to be released on Disney Plus on Friday (3rd March).

Reality TV star Spencer Matthews’ heart-wrenching documentary following his mission to recover his brother’s body from Everest, titled Finding Michael , has caused quite the stir, but not for the reasons anticipated.

However, viewers looking to watch the documentary were left baffled after the film failed to premiere on the streamer on the scheduled date.

Spencer’s brother Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton to climb Mount Everest in 1999 before disappearing just three hours after reaching the summit.

In Finding Michael, Spencer returns to Mount Everest alongside British adventurer Bear Grylls and mountaineer Nims Purja in an attempt to recover the body of his brother.

So, why has the documentary been delayed? Read on for everything you need to know.

Finding Michael delayed: Why is the documentary not on Disney Plus?

Spencer Matthews at Everest bootcamp. Instagram: @spencermatthews

While the exact reasoning for the delay is yet to be disclosed, Disney Plus issued a statement on the documentary on Saturday (4th March).

It read: “We’re sorry that the debut date for Finding Michael has shifted on Disney+. We will let you know as soon as we have new timings for its launch. This will be in the near future.”

The statement added: “Thanks for your patience.”

Spencer penned a similar message on his Instagram Story explaining that the "debut date has shifted".

He explained: "Apologies to everyone trying to view Finding Michael on Disney Plus. The debut date has shifted and we'll update you as soon as we have the timings."

He continued: "This will be in the near future. Thank you all for your support."

RadioTimes.com has contacted representatives for Disney Plus for further comment.

When will Finding Michael land on Disney Plus?

As detailed above, a new launch date is yet to be confirmed.

But keep an eye on this page and we’ll update it as soon as we know more.

Finding Michael launches on Disney Plus on Friday 3rd March. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.

Visit our Documentaries hub for more news and features, and find out what's on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.