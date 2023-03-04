But in the hours immediately afterwards, during his descent, he was lost in heavy snow and fierce gales.

In May 1999, Michael Matthews became the youngest British climber to summit Mount Everest at the age of 2022.

His body has never been found.

In Finding Michael on Disney Plus, Michael’s younger brother, reality TV star Spencer Matthews, returns to Mount Everest alongside British adventurer Bear Grylls and mountaineer Nims Purja in a bid to recover the body of his brother.

Spencer was just 10-years-old when his brother died during his expedition to the summit of Everest.

The documentary comes after the former Made in Chelsea star was sent a photo of a body which could be Michael. So, what exactly happened to Michael Matthews?

Who was Michael Matthews?

Michael Matthews in Finding Michael. Disney Plus

Michael was a successful derivatives trader and experienced climber.

He is the brother of former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, 34, and former racing driver James Matthews, 47.

He was a highly experienced climber who had trained for the Himalayas by climbing in the Alps, tackling Africa's highest mountain, Kilimanjaro, and on the Andes peak of Aconcagua, Argentina.

A tribute to Michael on the Michael Matthews Foundation reads: "Mike was humble, generous, brave, quiet and yet always at the centre of a group in which laughter abounded."

What happened to Michael Matthews?

Spencer Matthews in Finding Michael. Disney Plus/Twitter

In 1999, Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton to climb Mount Everest.

However, upon descending the summit, Michael and his group of fellow climbers and guides were hit with heavy snow and strong gales in the mountain’s notorious 'Death Zone', which is more than 8,000 metres above sea level.

Three hours after reaching the summit, Michael became separated from the pack and disappeared. He was presumed dead.

The exact cause of Michael's death is unknown. According to The Guardian, a climber who reached the summit just days after Michael reportedly saw an ice axe near the location of Michael's disappearance.

However, other Everest guides believe Michael may have been exhausted by the time he descended Everest, and being disorientated stepped through a cornice – an overhanging mass of hard snow – or was blown from the ridge.

Was Michael Matthews ever found?

When he passed away, Michael was the 162nd person to die on Everest. Spencer was just 10 years old at the time and has struggled to accept his death. His body was never found.

23 years since Michael's death, Spencer received a photo of a body on the mountain believed to be Michael. Finding Michael tracks his journey to recover his brother's body and bring him home.

