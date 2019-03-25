But it was Steve Backshall witnessing the awe-inspiring shark gatherings in the Bahamas that wowed viewers the most, and aimed to change negative attitudes to the creatures spawned by films like Jaws.

The next morning, BBC Breakfast revisited the segment and discussed the work of ‘shark dancer’ Cristina Zenato who had featured in the Blue Planet Live episode.

However, Breakfast host Dan Walker was still struggling to love sharks, hinting that people seemed to be overlooking how dangerous they are.

“Everyone seems to be ignoring she’s wearing a suit of armour,” he said after watching a clip.

Breakfast co-host Louise Minchin replied, “You have to accept that sharks are amazing animals.”

“Yeah, amazing and hungry,” Walker quipped.

Despite Minchin adding that Backshall had claimed that sharks are actually less dangerous than taking a selfie, Walker joked, “What does he know?”

And it seems shark enthusiast viewers weren’t too happy with Walker’s comments, taking to Twitter to call him out.

Some asked Walker to change his attitude towards the much-misunderstood sea creatures.

And others blamed Hollywood films for skewing his opinions.

Blue Planet Live continues on Wednesday, with sharks back on the agenda. Whether Dan Walker will be tuning in remains to be seen...

Blue Planet Live continues Wednesday at 8pm on BBC1