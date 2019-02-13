Accessibility Links

Chris Packham and Jack Fincham are teaming up on a new BBC nature series

Nature Dates will see the Love Island star go bird-watching with his “childhood hero"

Nature Dates (BBC)

Love Island winner Jack Fincham is teaming up with Springwatch presenter Chris Packham to “explore his passion for nature” in a new BBC show.

Nature Dates, which will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer, YouTube and social media from Wednesday 13th February, will see the former pen salesman get a beginner’s guide to bird-watching from his “childhood hero” Packham.

The unlikely duo will wander around London’s Walthamstow Wetlands hoping to spot cormorants, coots, and a kingfisher.

Nature Dates (BBC)

Love Island fans will remember that when Fincham wasn’t cracking on with birds in the villa, he spent a fair bit of time watching actual birds and commenting on their migratory patterns and feathers, among other things.

Jack said: “I’ve loved nature ever since I was a little kid. Nature Dates is a dream come true – walking around amazing areas and seeing all sorts of animals. This time Chris takes me round a nature reserve and helps me spot some really beautiful birds right in the heart of London.

“I’m hoping people follow my example and go and ask someone on a nature date – could be with a friend or someone they fancy. There’s always something to talk about, and you can find romance in nature, you just have to get out there and look for it.”

Packham added: “Going birding with newbies is always great – especially when they are as keen as Jack.

“He wasn’t exactly a birding virgin though, he has quite a bit of knowledge but was desperate to see his first kingfisher. Luckily I delivered and he was delighted! Actually that’s an understatement – he was delirious! A man who knows that the world’s best birds are fully feathered!”

Nature Dates is available to watch here

