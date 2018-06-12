BBC’s Dan Walker had an absolute nightmare getting to Russia for the World Cup

The BBC Breakfast presenter documented his flight delays and airport travel woes on Twitter

Dan Walker has had a terrible few days. And, for once, it’s not because anything Piers Morgan has said.

Advertisement

The BBC Breakfast and sport presenter was faced with delay after delay as he made his way to Russia to cover the 2018 World Cup.

Firstly: Manchester airport. Walker was grounded for eight hours after the city was hit by bad weather, an event Walker survived thanks to a lot of butterless hand luggage malt loaf.

Now been at Manchester Airport for 8 hrs. Flight delayed & now cancelled. Off to Russia via Munich later. I’ve made 5 trips to WHSmith and have eaten an entire malt loaf ✈️ 😊#FunDayAtTheAirport — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 11, 2018

No… it was clean — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 11, 2018

We are malt loaf mates… I took my own 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 12, 2018

He then followed this up with four (!) egg mayonnaise sandwiches and a scone ­– without cream and jam.

Airport update… still here. Flight has disappeared into Finn Air 😳

Have now eaten 4 egg mayonnaise sandwiches and a scone. Have also read the 1st page of this #FullDayAtTheAirport#SconeWithTheWind pic.twitter.com/Yas3DHvNE7 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 11, 2018

It was dry actually… clean… the way it was intended 😩 https://t.co/w7NtET7rRS — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 11, 2018

After 10 hours of delays in the terminal, Walker had to wait another 30 minutes on the plane due to bad weather in Germany.

Flight delayed for another 30 mins because of thunderstorms in Frankfurt 🌩

When you’re having one of those days… you’re having one of those days 😂😂😂#ItCouldBeWorse#LongLegs #InFlightPeanuts pic.twitter.com/JhVq8UanhI — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 11, 2018

Next up was Walker’s final leg from Munich to Moscow, a trip marked with an anxiety-inducing luggage agreement. And even more questionable airport food…

Final leg: Munich to Moscow. Prepared for the trip with 6 mini salamis, some sort of dip & a handful of peanuts #GermanSnackNews ✈️

If, after 2 cancelled flights and a strange luggage agreement between Finn Air, Lufthansa & Aeroflot our bags are there… it’ll be a miracle🤞🏻 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 11, 2018

Finally, almost a day after first reaching Manchester airport, Walker touched down in Russia with only a few hours spare until filming started.

Hello Moscow 👏🏻

We have arrived safely and… amazingly… all our bags are here. Filming in 5 hours 😳😳😂😂 #WorldCup2018 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 12, 2018

Advertisement

Congrats on finally making it there, Dan! But butterless malt loaf? You’re always better than that…