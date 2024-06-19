The documentary will reveal how the show was made, pay tribute to cast member June Whitfield (Mother) and celebrate its groundbreaking influence on female comedy.

As well as Saunders, Lumley, Sawalha and Horrocks, the special episode will feature a host of Absolutely Fabulous stars and costume designers, who will be joined by celebrity cameos and famous fans who share anecdotes, behind-the-scenes secrets and an array of archival best bits.

Read more:

More like this

Saunders, creator and writer, said: "I loved making Ab Fab, but I can't remember a great deal, so much of this retrospective is a revelation to me. Thank you Gold for this kind and helpful programme."

Lumley added: "It was a fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality. Really thrilling, and I hope vastly entertaining. I loved every second."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jon Plowman and Ben Wicks serve as executive producers on the special, directed by Simon Loyd, and it was developed by Amy Dallmeyer, director of development, entertainment for Expectation.

Wicks, creative director, entertainment for Expectation, said: "We're overjoyed to make a show with Jennifer and Joanna that rejoices in all that was wonderful about Ab Fab – the most riotously funny show which satirised the era like nothing else while taking home more BAFTAs than Bolly in the process.

"Also, it somehow predicted the future: now the whole nation's parents are drunken embarrassments to their sober and politically enlightened Gen Z kids."

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out will air on Gold later this year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.