Absolutely Fabulous stars reunite for one-off retrospective documentary
The Ab Fab girls are back!
This is fabulous news, darling! In a brand new retrospective documentary, comedy channel Gold will take a reflective look back at Absolutely Fabulous - with the stars of the series reuniting for the first time in eight years.
The one-off special, Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out, will see Jennifer Saunders (Edina 'Eddie' Monsoon), Joanna Lumley (Patsy Stone), Julia Sawalha (Saffron 'Saffy' Monsoon) and Jane Horrocks (Bubble) take viewers on an exclusive trip down memory lane.
The documentary will reveal how the show was made, pay tribute to cast member June Whitfield (Mother) and celebrate its groundbreaking influence on female comedy.
As well as Saunders, Lumley, Sawalha and Horrocks, the special episode will feature a host of Absolutely Fabulous stars and costume designers, who will be joined by celebrity cameos and famous fans who share anecdotes, behind-the-scenes secrets and an array of archival best bits.
Read more:
More like this
- Billy Connolly and Jilly Cooper set for new BBC film series In My Own Words
- Poirot's David Suchet to retrace Agatha Christie's steps for documentary
Saunders, creator and writer, said: "I loved making Ab Fab, but I can't remember a great deal, so much of this retrospective is a revelation to me. Thank you Gold for this kind and helpful programme."
Lumley added: "It was a fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality. Really thrilling, and I hope vastly entertaining. I loved every second."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Jon Plowman and Ben Wicks serve as executive producers on the special, directed by Simon Loyd, and it was developed by Amy Dallmeyer, director of development, entertainment for Expectation.
Wicks, creative director, entertainment for Expectation, said: "We're overjoyed to make a show with Jennifer and Joanna that rejoices in all that was wonderful about Ab Fab – the most riotously funny show which satirised the era like nothing else while taking home more BAFTAs than Bolly in the process.
"Also, it somehow predicted the future: now the whole nation's parents are drunken embarrassments to their sober and politically enlightened Gen Z kids."
Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out will air on Gold later this year.
Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.