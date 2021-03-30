New on Disney Plus UK April 2021 – every new film and show released this month

There are no new Marvel launches on Disney+ in April, with Loki still a couple of months away, but there’s plenty of new content to keep you entertained on the streamer next month.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still running, with new episodes dropping weekly through to 23rd April, and a behind the scenes special set to follow.

Meanwhile, Star is set to add more content including all 15 seasons of hit crime procedural Criminal Minds and the Bruce Willis action hit, Armageddon.

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Disney+ UK in April.

Friday 2nd April

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3

Episode 3 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives today, marking the half-way point in this series.

Bob’s Burgers

The arrival of Star has seen an influx of animated series on Disney+, and now Bob’s Burgers joins the list! The first 10 seasons are being added and the 11th will likely follow later in the year once it has finished its broadcast run.

Father of the Bride

Steve Martin and Diane Keaton star in this 1991 comedy about a dad who is reluctant to give his daughter away when he learns that she is getting married.

Father of the Bride Part 2

If you watched the first movie and found yourself wondering how Steve Martin’s character would react if he found out he was about to become a grandfather, then good news! That is exactly what this hit sequel is about.

The Help

This Oscar-nominated film is based on the novel of the same name and stars Jessica Chastain, Octavia Spencer and Viola Davies. Set against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement in 1960s America, it’s the story of an aspiring white journalist Eugenia “Skeeter” Phelan who attempts to expose the racism experienced by black maids.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 5

This is another series showcasing Bear’s survival skills, but this time a celebrity joins him for the journey. Season 5 had some huge names taking part including Brie Larson, Cara Delevingne and Dave Bautista.

Wicked Tuna Season 9

The latest series of the American reality show about commercial tuna fishermen will be available to view today.

Gnomeo and Juliet

This computer-animated fantasy romcom is a spin on the Shakespeare classic Romeo and Juliet, featuring garden gnomes. It stars an impressive voice cast including James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Dolly Parton, Michael Caine and Jason Statham.

Mira, Royal Detective

This is an Indian-American CGI-animated mystery children’s series that focuses on Mira, who lives in a fictional kingdom called Jalpur. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

Friday 9th April

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4

The story of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues with episode 4 of 6.

Dinosaurs

Despite being available in other regions, Dinosaurs previously skipped the UK. Thankfully, all four seasons of the beloved classic are on their way to Disney+ UK as of today!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 16

Finished blitzing your way through the first 15 seasons of hospital drama Grey’s Anatomy? Well, you will be pleased to hear that season 16 is about to be added! The 17th, and perhaps final, season of the show is airing currently in the States.

Criminal Minds

All 15 seasons of the hit crime procedural are now joining Disney+ and it is a good time to watch, as rival streamer Paramount Plus has ordered a revival series. Fingers crossed that the new streaming service will make its way to the UK soon.

Dangerous Minds

Michelle Pfeiffer heads up the cast in this ’90s movie about a former marine who takes a teaching job in a rough school with troubled students. It is also the movie that Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise was used for, a tune to which we still know every single word without missing a beat.

16th April

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5

After this, there is only one episode left of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so expect a big cliffhanger ending for this penultimate instalment!

Grown-ish

Seasons 1 and 2 of this, a spin-off of the series Black-ish (also on Disney+) will be added to the streamer today. The show follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi) as she heads off to college. Another series, Mixed-ish is yet to be added, while Grown-ish has already been renewed for a fourth season (the third is nearing its conclusion in the USA).

Baby’s Day Out

A baby is abducted by three criminals and then escapes, in this 1994 American adventure comedy film.

The Big Year

Jack Black, Owen Wilson and Steve Martin star in this movie from 2011 about three men who enter a competition among birders, to see who can spot and identify the most species of birds in North America.

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Classic BBC One comedy Ab Fab released its very own star-studded movie in 2017 and today you can watch it on Disney+.

Predators

The third movie in the Predator franchise, not counting the times the predator went up against an alien, stars Adrien Brody and was released in 2010.

Big Shot

Brand new show, Big Shot stars John Stamos as a basketball coach who gets fired and winds up teaching at an elite all-girls school. New episodes are set to be added weekly.

Earth Moods

We’re told that Earth Moods “takes viewers on the ultimate retreat — transporting them to an array of colourful and calming corners of the world… to glaciers, deserts, rainforests and metropolises to escape from everyday life.” Sounds glorious.

Thursday 22nd April

Secrets of the Whales

Today is Earth Day, and to mark the occasion, Disney+ are giving us this National Geographic series about whales, from film-making maestro James Cameron.

Friday 23rd April

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6

See how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ends as the first (potentially the only) season, of the superhero MCU show draws to a close.

Fosse / Verdon

Fosse / Verdon is a mini-series that first aired in 2016 and featured a stellar cast including Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams. It’s the story of the romantic and creative partnership between choreographer Bob Fosse and actress Gwen Verdon.

Morgan

Kate Mara and Anna Taylor-Joy star in this 2016 movie about a genetically modified human named Morgan, who develops far quicker than any of the scientists had planned.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Tim Burton’s fantasy film was released in 2016 and is the story of a group of children with supernatural powers and their headmistress, the enigmatic Miss Peregrine, played by the always mesmerising Eva Green.

Dino Ranch

One for the kids! Dino Ranch is set in the “pre-westoric” age and focuses on the Cassidy family, who live out their lives in a time where Dinosaurs are roaming the Earth.

Friday 30th April

Nomadland

Nomadland is getting huge awards buzz, and this is your first chance to see what all the fuss is about. The film stars Frances McDormand as Fern, who loses everything in the recession and is forced to leave her home after the death of her husband.

Armageddon

The world is about to be wiped out by an asteroid and it is up to Bruce Willis and his band of oil drillers to save us all from extinction. An endlessly quotable action classic from the late ’90s.

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

A sequel to 1991’s White Fang, the synopsis for this one reads: “When Jack Conroy goes to San Francisco, he leaves his wolfdog White Fang with his friend, Henry Casey. The two immediately form a bond, but enter trouble when washed up on shore while sailing to bring their gold into town.”

The 25th Hour

Edward Norton stars in this drama from director Spike Lee, about a man’s last day of freedom before he is due for a lengthy stint behind bars for dealing drugs.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season One

This series debuted on the Disney Chanel earlier this year but is now coming to streaming. The horror mystery series completed its 11 episode run earlier in March and we expect the whole series to drop on the same day.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The series may have come to an end, but there’s a special bonus for fans. You are invited to go behind the scenes and discover how the show was brought to life in this one-off documentary.

9-1-1 Season 3

This show follows Los Angeles first responders: police officers, paramedics, firefighters and dispatchers, in their day to day lives. The first two series are already on Disney+ and the third is now on the way. Season 4 is currently airing in the states and should also be added later in the year.