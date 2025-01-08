His daily TalkTV show Uncensored moved strictly to YouTube in February 2024, while TalkTV itself ceased broadcasting on linear TV in March, becoming a streaming only service called Talk.

Morgan and News UK have now agreed a deal that will see him take ownership of Uncensored through his production company, Wake Up Productions, with News UK retaining a commercial interest in the brand.

Morgan said: "I have had a great time working back at News and am delighted that we will continue to be partners.

"Owning the brand allows my team and I the freedom to focus exclusively on building Uncensored into a standalone business, editorially and commercially, and in time, widening it from just me and my content.

"It's clear from the recent US election that YouTube is an increasingly powerful and influential media platform, and Uncensored is one of the fastest-growing shows on it in the world. I'm very excited about the potential for Uncensored."

Piers Morgan. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Sky News reports that Morgan has struck a four-year revenue-sharing deal with News UK, meaning that the organisation will receive a portion of the advertising revenue generated by Uncensored until 2029.

Morgan is reportedly still expected to go ahead with a book deal with Murdoch-owned publisher Harper Collins, and will still occasionally write for News Corporation's newspapers, although he has not commented on any other aspect of his new arrangement with News UK.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Current Affairs coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.