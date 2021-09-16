Piers Morgan makes TV return as he joins new NewsUK channel TalkTV

Piers Morgan is set to return to TV in early 2022 with a show on new NewsUK channel talkTV.

Advertisement

The presenter says he wants the show – which will air on weekday evenings in the UK, US and Australia – to be a “fearless forum for lively debate”.

The news comes six months after he left his post at Good Morning Britain, shortly after he was criticised for comments he made about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

His new deal with News Corp and FOX News Media will also see him write weekly online columns for the New York Post and The Sun and host a new series of true crime documentaries.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Writing about the news on Twitter, Morgan said, “I’ve gone home. Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years. The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We’re going to have a lot of fun….”

BREAKING: I’ve gone home. Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years. The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We’re going to have a lot of fun…. pic.twitter.com/g6xBWvgXzd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 16, 2021

In a press release, he added that he hopes the show will include, “agenda-setting interviews” and will be “a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.”

Rupert Murdoch said that Morgan is “the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire” while describing him as “a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.”

He added, “He has many passionate fans around the world and we look forward to expanding his audience in the UK, at FOX Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun, and the New York Post.”

Meanwhile, News Corp’s Chief Executive Robert Thomson said, “Piers believes passionately in the contest of ideas and the principle of freedom of speech, and he delivers his perspective with a pithy puckishness that is compelling for a broad and growing audience. He carbonates debate with wit, whimsy and wisdom.”

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.