The new show will air on Rupert Murdoch's new TV channel TalkTV, and according to Morgan its main purpose will be to "cancel the cancel culture".

Exactly one year after his dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain , Piers Morgan has announced his return to TV for a brand-new talk show, Piers Morgan: Uncensored.

In a video posted to Twitter, the controversial journalist and media personality can be seen watching his own exit from GMB.

Morgan then addresses the camera directly as he explains: "A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job that I loved, at the peak of its success, but having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion. Well, this shouldn’t happen to any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression.

"So I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new primetime show whose main purpose will be to cancel the cancel culture, which has infected societies around the world. I wanted to be a platform for lively, vigorous debate, the news-making interviews, and that increasingly taboo three letter word, fun.

"I also want it to annoy all the right people. I’m Piers Morgan – Uncensored.”

Morgan's exit from GMB followed controversial remarks he made in the wake of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, with Morgan proclaiming that he didn't "believe a word she says".

