Midway through the show, the presenters distanced themselves from each other while Jones told viewers: "We have had a lot of emails about social distancing. And the fact that we're quite close together. We hear you and we've moved apart."

She added: "It’s just hard to break habits, isn't it? That's what it is. We're so used to sitting, but yeah, you are absolutely right."

That wasn’t the only way COVID-19 shook up the show. Usual host Matt Baker was forced to appear via videolink from self-isolation at home after experiencing the symptoms of coronavirus.

"I'll be honest with you I'm not feeling as good as I normally do. I've wondered for a couple of days if we've got it,” he told Jones.

"I'm certainly feeling pretty tired and I've got this dry cough. I don't have a fever as such."

Kielty is presenting in the studio as a stand-in for Baker, who is self-isolating for 14 days.

