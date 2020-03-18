The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker in self-isolation.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Matt Baker may be in self-isolation due to the coronavirus crisis, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t hosting The One Show. He’ll be joining Alex from home, while Dr Sarah Jarvis comes on to answer viewers’ medical questions about the viral pandemic.

Chris Addison will also join them to discuss new comedy Breeders, while the Red Arrows are on the Piazza.