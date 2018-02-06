When Morgan asked her about the campaign calling for suffragettes to have their convictions overturned, the Home Secretary replied: “I think that’s a more tricky one, if I may say. We have done it before of course for Alan Turing [the WW2 code-breaker who was convicted for being gay], I’m certainly going to look at individual cases.”

She added that she would investigate the possibility: “Instinctively, I can see where that campaign is coming from.

“So I will take a look and see if there is a proposal I can take more seriously. As far as pardoning for arson, violence, as you rightly point out, that’s trickier.”

Rudd was appearing on GMB as she announced £2.5 million for schemes to commemorate suffragettes and increase women’s participation in political and public life.

She presented Morgan – whose views on equality have sometimes been controversial – with a suffragette badge to mark the centenary.