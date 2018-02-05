And Morgan couldn't have been more shocked. "What? Did you sneak my wife in?!" he said. "She's supposed to be back home preparing my breakfast! Can you get home and do my breakfast, please? I'm going to have to come up there aren't I?"

After Susanna Reid asked him if he was excited to see his wife on screen, Morgan replied: "No I'm not! I'm looking forward to seeing my wife obviously, but not on national television!"

Although Kelly had said Morgan would be banned from her studio, he still managed to jump into his wife’s interview.

Turning up wearing a pair of green rubber gloves, saying he'd "just been doing some housework", Morgan soon butted in on a conversation about gender equality ("Has she told you I'm a feminist?").

The chat continued until Walden wrapped up the conversation, saying to Piers "If you do the hovering really well, I'll give you some more pocket money."

Good Morning Britain is on weekdays at 6am on ITV