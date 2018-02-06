BBC Breakfast had an all-female line-up as it celebrated the centenary of women’s suffrage
Presenter Carol Kirkwood also visited key sites of significance to the Suffragette movement
The team at BBC Breakfast went all out on Tuesday morning to honour the centenary of women’s suffrage in the UK.
An all-female line-up took over the studio, with Louise Minchin and Steph McGovern hosting the programme and welcoming a roster of female guests.
The shake-up meant that male presenters Dan Walker and Charlie Stayt were nowhere to be seen.
The 6th February show also saw Carol Kirkwood visiting sites of significance to the Suffragette movement.
In the Houses of Parliament, Kirkwood had a go on the original bolt clippers used in 1909 to cut chains off women who had attached themselves to statues in protest.
An original suffragette banner was brought in for the broadcast...
And the show also featured segments on the ongoing struggle for equality.
Elsewhere on the BBC, Radio 4's Today programme used only women contributors and an all-female presenter line-up on its show.
Woman's Hour, too, celebrated the 100th anniversary by broadcasting the show from the Pankhurst Centre in Manchester. During the programme, Jenni Murray interviewed Prime Minister Theresa May, whose late godmother was a suffragette.
Emmeline Pankhurst would have been proud.