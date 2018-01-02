After snooping around the house, RadioTimes.com can confirm that although there are currently very few references or hints to the suffrage theme in the CBB house, the decor does have one big nod to the work of these women.

Because the bedrooms in the house have been named in honour of two of the most prominent and renowned suffragettes, with half of the housemates set to sleep in 'Pankhurst Bedroom' and the other half in 'Davison Bedroom'.

The female-only residents (male housemates will be joining at some point, too) can also look forward to microphones in the bath and one-way glass in the sauna. That's... progress?

More like this

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother starts 9pm on Tuesday 2nd January on Channel 5