How to watch Dominic Cummings: The Interview

We’ve seen some major interviews hit our screens over the last few years, from Prince Andrew’s sit-down with Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis, to Oprah’s feature-length chat with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

Now Boris Johnson’s former Chief Advisor Dominic Cummings is stepping up to the mic in an hour-long interview with Laura Kuenssberg for BBC Two.

Dominic Cummings: The Interview will see the BBC News Political Editor quiz the political strategist on his time in government, which ran from 24th July 2019 until 13th November 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dominic Cummings interview, including how to watch it and what it’ll touch on.

When is the Dominic Cummings and Laura Kuenssberg interview?

The interview between BBC News Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg and Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will air on BBC Two at 7pm on Tuesday 20th July.

Dominic Cummings: The Interview will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer on the same day.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What will Dominic Cummings talk about?

The hour-long interview is expected to see Cummings open up about his role in the government during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, his relationship with the Prime Minister and the former chief advisor’s role in Brexit, according to The BBC.

While we know little else about the upcoming documentary so far, judging by the recent trailer clip, it looks as though Kuenssberg will be asking the hard-hitting questions.

“You lost the argument, you lost your job. This is revenge, isn’t it?” she says before the camera cuts to a silent Cummings.

Dominic Cummings: The Interview trailer

The BBC released a trailer for Dominic Cummings: The Interview on Monday 19th July, teasing the upcoming special.

In an exclusive @BBCNews special, @BBCLauraK interviews Dominic Cummings about his role in government during the pandemic, his relationship with the Prime Minister and his role in Brexit.



Dominic Cummings: The Interview / Tuesday at 7pm / BBC iPlayer and BBC Two pic.twitter.com/906xHAMgm4 — BBC (@BBC) July 19, 2021

Advertisement

Dominic Cummings: The Interview airs on Tuesday 20th July at 7pm on BBC Two. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.