BBC to air exclusive in-depth interview with Dominic Cummings

BBC Two has announced that it will air an exclusive in-depth interview with Dominic Cummings tomorrow evening.

A one-hour BBC News special titled Dominic Cummings – The Interview has been added to the channel’s schedule at the last minute, airing from 7pm.

It replaces World’s Most Extraordinary Homes on the schedule, while the rest of the listings are the same as previously billed.

The programme will see Cummings interviewed by BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg, with talking points set to include his role in government during the pandemic, his relationship with the Prime Minister, and his role in Brexit.

Cummings served as the director of Vote Leave in the run-up to the EU referendum and went on to become chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson from June 2019 until November last year, when he left amid reports of a spat with Johnson.

Since leaving his role in Downing Street, Cummings has frequently spoken out about the government’s handling of the pandemic, giving several hours of testimony to the Commons Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee in addition to writing several blog posts further detailing perceived shortcomings.

During his testimony, Cummings said that the government – and himself – had fallen “disastrously short of the standards that the public has a right to expect”, with Johnson and now-departed Health Secretary Matt Hancock coming in for particular flak.

Cummings’ own conduct was called into question during the first national lockdown, when a joint investigation by the Daily Mirror and The Guardian accused of breaking restrictions by travelling to Durham in late March – which resulted in him giving a public statement from the garden of 10 Downing Street in May.

Dominic Cummings – The Interview airs on BBC Two tomorrow night, Tuesday 20th July at 7pm.