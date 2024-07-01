Channel 4 rebrands as Channel 4th ahead of General Election
The rebrand is part of the broadcaster's 'be lazy, just vote' campaign.
Channel 4 has announced a temporary rebrand, with the channel set to be known as Channel 4th in the week leading up to the General Election.
The name is a play on the July 4th polling date, with the move made as an effort to encourage people to vote.
The campaign was developed by Channel 4’s in-house creative agency, 4creative, and will see the on-air channel graphic, Channel 4 idents and continuity slides become 4th rather than 4 between July 1st and July 4th.
The rebrand has also been applied to the broadcaster's London office, with the 4 logo outside it now forming part of a "vote on the 4th" message displayed on the building.
The campaign is called 'be lazy, just vote', and is aiming to remind people that sometimes the most powerful form of enacting social change is the simplest. Out of home posters nationwide include a list of the range of activities more difficult than voting.
Nic Moran, head of Channel 4 Marketing, said: "At this crucial moment in time for the country, we’re proud of what our campaign represents. We want to remind people that the most powerful way to make a difference is also the easiest.
"The brand message is impactful in its simplicity, and speaks to Channel 4’s purpose and commitment to younger audiences – we hope this will strike a chord and get people to their local polling station. We’re excited to bring the 4th to our audience."
Channel 4’s General Election night coverage will be led by Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Emily Maitlis and The Rest is Politics co-hosts Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart, who will be breaking down the night’s results in front of a live studio audience.
Guru-Murthy said of the election night coverage: "This is a massive moment in British history, we’re going to be talking about this election for a long, long time – and we have assembled an amazing cast of people to help interpret, understand it and talk about where this sets British politics on course for the next few years.
"We’ve got a uniquely intelligent, charismatic, entertaining line up of people to help make sense of what’s happening on the night."
The 2024 UK General Election will take place on Thursday 4th July.
