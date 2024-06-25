The leaders of Labour and the SNP were also contacted, but had not supplied contributions for this feature at the time of writing.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Conservative Party leader

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Liam Daniel/Netflix/Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

"As Radio Times readers might imagine, right now I'm spending my time travelling the country to hear from as many people as possible, so I don't have a huge amount of time for telly beyond catching the Euros when I can. But I've recently enjoyed watching Bridgerton with [my wife] Akshata. I'm always in awe at the talent that we have in this country, and fantastic period dramas like this showcase why this country stands as a creative industries superpower."

Ed Davey, Liberal Democrats leader

Dr Chris van Tulleken and Dr Xand van Tulleken in Operation Ouch! and Ed Davey. BBC/Maverick Television/Jacob Niblett/Jack Taylor/Getty Images

"When I get a chance to watch TV, it's normally with my children. Recently, I've watched a lot of Operation Ouch! and Horrible Histories with my daughter, and Something Special and Mr Tumble's other programmes with my son on his iPad. They're all great shows!"

Carla Denyer, Green Party co-leader

The West Wing cast and Carla Denyer. Warner Brothers/Nicola Tree/Getty Images

"I don't watch many political dramas – too much of a busman's holiday. But I make exceptions for The West Wing and Borgen. I'm more often on the other side of the camera, but on an evening off I can also be found watching Death in Paradise or Doctor Who."

Adrian Ramsay, Green Party co-leader

Richard Rankin as John Rebus in Rebus and Adrian Ramsay. Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz/Nicola Tree/Getty Images

"I like crime dramas and I'm currently streaming Rebus, though I'm struggling to find much time to watch it at the moment. I'm also hoping to watch the England and Scotland matches in the Euros where campaigning allows!"

Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid Cymru leader

Patrick Mahomes in Quarterback and Rhun ap Iorwerth. Netflix/Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

"It's good to be able to switch off completely from wall-to-wall politics and news, and I've found sports documentaries to be a fine way to escape. After Drive to Survive and Full Swing on Netflix, I'm now enjoying Quarterback. In between reading manifestos and policy briefings, fellow train passengers may well see me watching an episode as I travel between debates and interviews during the campaign!"

Nigel Farage, Reform UK leader

Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer and Nigel Farage. Netflix/Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"I recently watched Baby Reindeer on Netflix all in one sitting. The more I cringed, the more compulsive it became."

