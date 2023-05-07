Ahead of the star-filled concert there will also be a look at the various street parties around the country, called Coronation: The UK Celebrates Live, and a coronation special of the Antiques Roadshow.

While the coronation itself may have been and gone, there is still plenty of coverage related to the event over the coming day, including the big one – The Coronation Concert .

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a film to watch you can catch From Russia with Love, The Jungle Book and The Shawshank Redemption throughout the day, and sports fans can find live coverage of the Tottenham Hotspur/Manchester United Women's Super League match on BBC Two.

If that isn't enough, there's also a new episode of medical thriller Malpractice airing on ITV1, with Niamh Algar's Lucinda being called before a tribunal.

To help you decide what to watch this coronation weekend, check out our curated selection of top picks for Sunday 7th May. Watch the video above, or read on for our full choice of what to watch.

Coronation: The UK Celebrates Live

King Charles III. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Release time: 12:30pm, BBC One

Live coverage of street parties and community events across the UK, charting the celebrations surrounding the coronation of King Charles III. The programme will be presented by Tina Daheley, Jon Kay, Owain Wyn Evans, Carol Kirkwood, Ashley John-Baptiste, Nikki Fox, Calum Leslie, Lorna Gordon, Sarah Campbell and Emma Vardy.

The Jungle Book

Baloo and Mowgli in The Jungle Book. Disney

Release time: 2:05pm, BBC One

The 2016 live action remake of the classic Disney animated film, directed by Jon Favreau and starring Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong'o and Scarlett Johansson is airing on BBC One. In the film, the orphaned boy Mowgli is guided by animal guardians and sets out on a journey of self-discovery.

MOTD Live: Women’s Super League

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Womens Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Release time: 12:15pm, BBC Two

Live coverage of the Women's Super League match up between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, kicking off at 12:30pm at Leigh Sports Village. Manchester United are currently in contention to win the title for the first time in their history, but Tottenham Hotspur might scupper their chances.

From Russia with Love

Sean Connery and Daniela Bianchi in the James Bond film, From Russia, With Love. Bettmann/Getty Images

Release time: 4:10pm, ITV1

This classic James Bond film starring Sean Connery is airing on ITV1. It sees Bond sent to assist in the defection of Soviet consulate clerk Tatiana Romanova, while SPECTRE is planning the avenge the death of Dr No at Bond's hands. Alongside Connery the film also stars Pedro Armendáriz, Lotte Lenya, Robert Shaw, Bernard Lee, Daniela Bianchi.

Antiques Roadshow: Coronation Special

Fiona Bruce in Antiques Roadshow: Coronation Special BBC

Release time: 7pm, BBC One

This special edition of Antiques Roadshow to mark the coronation will see the team take a look back through the archives at some of the most intriguing artefacts with royal connections that have appeared on the programme. Meanwhile, Fiona Bruce will take a peek inside Westminster Abbey where coronation preparations are in full swing, while the team see brand new items with links to royalty in the grounds of Fulham Palace.

The Coronation Concert

Kirsty Young, Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo for The Coronation BBC

Release time: 8pm, BBC One

Broadcast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle, this concert will feature musical acts including Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Freya Ridings and more. They will be joined by Ncuti Gatwa, Hugh Bonneville and other actors, who will be taking part in a collaboration between the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal Opera, the Royal Ballet and the Royal Colleges of Music and Art.

Malpractice

Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards and Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan in Malpractice World Productions for ITV

Release time: 9pm, ITV1

The third episode in this medical thriller starring Niamh Algar sees the inquest into Edith Owusu's death begin, with Lucinda and her colleagues trying to protect their own reputations and the reputation of the hospital. Meanwhile, George and Norma investigate suspicious discoveries about Lucinda's previous patients.

The Shawshank Redemption

Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in The Shawshank Redemption Blue Finch Films/Castle Rock Entertainment

Release time: 10pm, BBC Two

The acclaimed 1994 film starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman will be airing on BBC Two. It follows banker Andy Dufresne, who is serving a life sentence in prison for the murders of his life and her mother, despite his protestations that he's innocent. There, he meets contraband smuggler Red, and navigates the prison system.

