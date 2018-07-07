Lethal Weapon is on ITV at 9pm on Fridays.

What can I expect from the next episode?

Tonight sees the finale of season two and the swansong for Clayne Crawford as straggle-haired maverick Martin Riggs - Crawford managed to give what could have been a real cartoon role a heart.

Review by David Butcher

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021

Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover's senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

Advertisement

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: "I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.