An HBO spokesperson told Deadline: “We’re so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the tremendously talented team behind The Franchise, especially Sam Mendes, Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and this hilarious ensemble of actors.

"While we won’t be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future.”

The Franchise. HBO

Previously chatting to RadioTimes.com, Patel described working on The Franchise - and especially collaborating with producer Armando Iannucci, writer Jon Brown, and director Mendes - as "a dream".

"Honestly, it was one of the best jobs I've ever done," he said. "I really, really mean that. I had a great time on it."

"Jon's also written on a show called Succession, which some people have heard of," he joked.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"And so we had some of the writers from that show also writing on The Franchise. And there was this bloke called Sam Mendes who directed the pilot. So I was just like, I'm just going to enjoy this experience, it was just a dream to be working with these people and I had a really great time."

Patel starred alongside the likes of Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes and Billy Magnussen for the series, with Richard E Grant in a recurring role.

The Franchise is available on Sky and NOW.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.