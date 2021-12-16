Sex and the City’s Chris Noth hints at Big’s “haunting” return in And Just Like That

The first episode of Sex and the City revival And Just Like That dealt fans a huge shock, as Mr Big was killed off after suffering a heart attack following a Peloton workout.

But now star Chris Noth has revealed that his role on the show might not quite be over just yet, teasing that a “haunting” return could be on the cards.

“I think there may be something. I can’t tell you what, but… there may be a little… there may be a haunting that happens,” he explained in an interview with Vogue.

He wasn’t able to elaborate too much further, though, adding: “I don’t know. I don’t want to get in trouble.”

However, the actor did expand a little more on the death scene itself, explaining that despite its tragic nature he feels good about how it was done – and said that narratively it was the correct decision to kill him off.

“[Showrunner] Michael Patrick King is such a wonderful craftsman, and I thought it could have gone wrong easily, you know?” he said. “He was on a tight rope in terms of not being over-sentimental or morbid.

“I was really happy with how it came together and how the show looked and how it has reinvented itself. All things end, and it was time for him to go, unless we’re gonna be doing Scenes from a Marriage, Sex and the City-style. There was nowhere to go with it but six feet under.”

Earlier this week, HBO released a teaser trailer for the rest of the 10-part run, which revealed that Carrie has been blocked on Instagram by Natasha, while also showing her attempting to move on from Big’s death – including glimpses at various future dating prospects.

