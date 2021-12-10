Peloton responds to Sex and the City And Just Like That death scene

The brand new Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That continues the original’s tradition of product placement (who could forget the Rabbit frenzy, or Carrie’s Manolo collection?) – but we’re not sure the team at Peloton had a major character death in mind…

The exercise brand has responded to one of their stationary Peloton bikes playing a key role in the death of Mr Big (Chris Noth), the longtime partner of protagonist Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker).

In the first episode of And Just Like That, it’s revealed that Big has gotten into Peloton cycling following the global lockdown, and even jokes with Carrie about an “affair” with a woman called Allegra, who turns out to be a Peloton trainer.

However, all those virtual road races apparently took their toll on Big, who had a fatal heart attack straight after an intense workout.

Dr Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and a member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, denied that Big’s death would have been caused by his Peloton sessions – which she said would in fact have “helped delay his cardiac event”.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, she said: “I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr Big dies of a heart attack.

“Mr Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle – including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks – and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season six.

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death.”

Steinbaum continued: “Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.

“More than 80 per cent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications. And while 25 per cent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr Big), even then they are very, very treatable.”

Sex and the City: And Just Like That is available to watch on Sky Comedy and stream on NOW.

