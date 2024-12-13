She revealed: "It feels really big, really robust and exciting. There are so many interesting stories with additional characters that rightfully find a real home.

"There is growth with new faces. Carrie has a wonderful storyline. The story takes some big swings and we fold some big ideas into those big swings.

"Some of the male characters are back, and there are some new men."

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw and Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That. HBO/WarnerMedia

Production on the new season unfolded across a seven-month shoot, which Parker said had "crazy long hours".

After things were left slightly up in the air at the end of season 2, fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what the future holds for the beloved cast and what male characters could possibly be returning, as well as what new faces will be joining the mix.

This year, it was announced that Rosie O'Donnell (A League of Their Own) will be joining the cast as Mary, and we also learnt that two cast members would not be returning for season 3.

Sara Ramírez's character Che Diaz is reported to have been written out of the show after their storyline concluded, while Karen Pittman is unable to return as Nya Wallace due to scheduling conflicts.

Seema Patel star Sarita Choudhury previously reacted to the news, telling RadioTimes.com exclusively: "It's so new, the news, and we haven't started shooting, so I don't know what it's gonna be like. But it's definitely hard to imagine just because it takes a while to meld as a group.

"But also, I know they're doing other things now, so I'm happy for them.

"My storyline is so hooked in with Sarah Jessica's character, so I've never been able to act with them anyway. I'll miss them in the hallways."

