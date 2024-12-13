In the unit, Musgrove discovered 12 unreleased tracks that Jackson was working on between 1989 and 1991, prior to the release of Dangerous.

"I’ve gone to all the fan sites. Some of them [the songs] are rumoured to exist, some of them have been leaked a little bit," Musgrove told the publication. "A couple aren’t even out there in the world."

"I’m listening to this stuff, and I would get goosebumps because nobody’s ever heard this stuff before," Musgrove added. "To hear Michael Jackson actually talk and kind of joke back and forth, it was really, really cool."

Among the unreleased songs on the tapes is one titled Truth on Youth, which is seemingly a rap duet between Jackson and LL Cool J.

Another track is titled Don’t Believe It, which seemingly references the rumours circulating about the King of Pop in the media.

The publication added that Jackson’s estate declined to purchase the tapes for an unknown reason, but did provide him with a letter stating that it does not claim ownership.

The estate also made clear in the letter that anyone who might purchase the tapes from Musgrove will not own the copyright on the recordings or the compositions, which essentially means they can never be released publicly.

However, the tapes are still believed to be of significant value, and Musgrove added that he plans to take them to auction houses in the near future, where it is likely that one of the many Jackson memorabilia collectors will snap it up.

