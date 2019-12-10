When is The Royal Variety Performance on TV?

As has been the case for over a decade, The Royal Variety Performance is broadcast in December, despite being recorded in November.

This year's star studded show will be broadcast on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 7.30pm on ITV. It will also be available on ITV Hub.

How long is The Royal Variety Performance?

The show runs from 7.30pm to 10pm, so that's a full two-and-a-half-hours of music, comedy, dance and variety entertainment for all the family.

Who is hosting the show?

The London Palladium is rolling out the red carpet for this year's Royal Variety Performance and it promises to be a belly-laughing jaunt with Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan at the helm, marking the first time in 11 years that more than one person has presented the famous show.

Which members of the Royal Family attended the event this year?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched the show this year. As the host cheekily described it, they were on a "date night" watching the eclectic mix of performances.

Last year Prince Harry and Meghan attended the event.

Which singers are on stage at The Royal Variety Performance?

Rod Stewart, was meant to be there to celebrate a career spanning no less than 50 years and selling well over 100 million records worldwide, however he was forced to cancel his part in the show due to a throat infection.

However, the show must go on, and there were still plenty of great performers.

Take That star Robbie Williams performed, dueting with jazz singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum in exclusive collaborations from his new album The Christmas Present.

You might recognise Harry Connick Jr from Will & Grace, but he's lent his voice to various songs, releasing a number of records. Perhaps we can expect a classic American number from his 2004 hit Only You, or even a Christmas melody from one of his many festive albums?

The cast of West End musical Mary Poppins give us a taste of the imminent stage revival after a four-year hiatus. The show (first performed in 2004) is based on the 1964 film produced by Walt Disney.

Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery will be returning to screens for the Royal Variety. The 89-year-old Korean War veteran became the oldest person to win the talent show earlier this year, choosing to donate a lot of the money to a handful of charities. As always the BGT winner gets to be on stage for this prestigious event.

Singing superstar Emeli Sandé is joined by Manchester's Bee Vocal Choir to provide an interesting new performance in aid of mental health.

Also confirmed on the bill are Zurcaroh an Austrian acrobatic dance troupe.

Star of the moment Lewis Capaldi performs a track from his record-breaking album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

Mabel is there, and so too are the cast of Come From Away who perform a number from the Tony-winning musical making its UK debut this year.

Will there be comedy and dance acts too?

Of course, it's a variety show after all. Also appearing at the highly-prestigious event are Flo and Joan who deliver their musically-charged comedy. There's a routine from the cast of Groan Ups (a brand new West End show). Expect to see Luzia (the show from Cirque du Soleil). All that plus Luke Evans, Kerry Godliman and Frank Skinner.

This is the 43rd occasion for which the London Palladium plays host to the annual gala run by the Royal Variety Charity for 107 years.