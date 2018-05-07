Mostly, though, the outtakes come courtesy of The League of Gentlemen and Inside No. 9's Reece Shearsmith, who joined the show for one episode as fishmonger Ray.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

He leaves Peter constantly cracking up as he sings along to Ini Kamoze's Here Comes the Hotstepper in the most ridiculous way possible...

Car Share: Unscripted is scheduled to air on BBC1 on Monday 7th May at 9pm, followed by the show’s final ever episode on Monday 28th May.

More like this

Advertisement

The broadcast comes after the comedian cancelled his live stand-up tour – his first in eight years – last December, citing “unforeseen family circumstances” just a month after tickets had sold out in minutes.