But, as we follow the three couples vying to buy their home, things soon take an ominous turn as it becomes apparent that the property harbours a mysterious past.

The twisty finale certainly paves the way for a dramatic second season, leaving various questions up in the air.

Asked about a potential second season in a recent interview with Variety, Feldman (Dead to Me) expressed a keen interest in bringing another instalment to our screens.

“I’ll just say that I always had a season 2 in mind, and I do think that a show like this has legs if it is done in a clever way."

She continued: “I’m very excited to sit down and talk to Netflix about what those plans are. They know a little bit, but I do think that this show has some life left to live, and I really hope that we get to see it through.”

Matt Rogers as Greg in No Good Deed. Netflix

Feldman previously opened up about how her own experience with the competitive real estate market inspired her to pen the new series.

“I wrote No Good Deed from my experience trying to buy a house,” she said in an interview with Forbes Magazine on the red carpet at the show’s premiere.

She continued: “I couldn't believe the competitiveness it brought out in me. Purchasing a home is a very high-stakes thing. It’s your whole life savings... it’s where you’ll raise your children.”

